WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Three people were arrested after police said they were involved in a BB gun shooting in Warren.

Police were called to the 400 block of Ohio Avenue Tuesday around midnight. Officers came to a house where the caller said that her 14-year-old grandson was shot in the leg by a pellet and that the windows of her house were shot.

When officers arrived, they witnessed a vehicle leave at a high rate of speed. Police eventually stopped the car on McMyler Street. Dakota Casseday, Baylee McCune, and Zachary Woomer were taken into custody and two BB guns were taken from the car. Police say they also found BBs in Woomer’s pocket.

Reports said that Casseday and McCune fired BB guns at the house on Ohio Avenue from the car they were in and that pellets ricocheted and hit a juvenile who had come outside to see what was going on.

Woomer was standing outside of the house at the time, reports said. Woomer told police that someone had shot at his deceased mother’s house the night before and he came to the house to confront the suspects. He said he was not aware that BBs were being fired from the car by McCune and Casseday.

Police said that the pellets were also shot at vehicles in the driveway.

Casseday and McCune were charged with felonious assault. Woomer is charged with criminal damaging. All three pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Wednesday. Bond was set at $7,500 for Casseday and McCune. All three will be back in court next month.