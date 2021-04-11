2nd year of Victory Gardens Program expanding to get more people planting

The second year of the Victory Gardens Program is kicking off

(WKBN) – It’s time to get your hands dirty and start growing.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and OSU Extension Offices are kicking off the second year of the Victory Gardens Program.

Due to high demand, the program is expanding from 10 to 25 counties across the state, with 8,300 seed packets available free to the public to get people planting.

The ODA and OSU Extension are reviving the effort to encourage people to plant seeds, realize the fruits of their labor and share with others if inspired.

“It’s so great when you grow a vegetable garden. You feel good. You’re like ‘Oh, I grew this, so now I’m going to eat it and share it with my family,'” said Eric Barrett, OSU Extension educator.

The Victory Gardens Program offers details on seed distribution, advice and resources on every aspect of planting and harvesting produce.

You can find more information on the Victory Gardens Program website.