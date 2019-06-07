2nd restaurant applies for liquor license now that New Wilmington allows alcohol sales

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A second restaurant has applied for a liquor license in New Wilmington, less than a month after voters approved liquor sales for a limited number of licenses.

A vacant building on East Neshannock Avenue, which once housed the Fractured Grape, will now be called Big Pauly’s Varsity Club.

One of the people involved, Paul Lynch, says the plan is to make the basement a sports bar that caters to the Westminster College crowd. The first floor will be a family-oriented restaurant.

Lynch hopes to have it open in six months.