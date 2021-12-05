2nd annual toy drive benefits Mahoning County kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians had their second annual toy drive Sunday.

They collected new, unwrapped toys at their hall in Youngstown. The toys are being given to St. Vincent de Paul of Mahoning County to distribute to families along with Christmas dinners.

The Hibernians also collaborated with local Get Go gas stations to accept donations.

“It’s really gratifying to see the generosity of the community and to know that parents who struggle, this might be able to take a little bit of stress off of them, and they might be able to enjoy their Christmas with their kids a little bit more,” said Hibernians president Shannon Lehn.

Toys can be dropped off at local Get Go stations through Dec. 15.