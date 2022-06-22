ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Golfers, if you’re looking to tee up for a good cause this weekend the 2nd annual Cathy Salter Memorial Golf Scramble kicks off Saturday at Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course in St. Clair Township.

The event raises money for the Cathy Salter Memorial Scholarship which honors the life and legacy of the Wellsville native who tragically lost her life in the 9/11 attacks.

Something that means so much to those who knew and love her.

“It was a huge loss, not only to her friends, the community but to her family. I mean, she was the fourth of six kids, and everything that family has had to go through, it’s just — I couldn’t even imagine. So it just helps keep the awareness of Cathy alive and anything that we can do to keep that alive, that’s one of the biggest things that brings joy to me,” said organizer Jamie Hardman.

The event will also have a 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction and so much more for attendees to enjoy while out on the links.

For more information on how to sign up visit their Facebook page.