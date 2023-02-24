YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Annual Black Excellence Expo will be taking place in Youngstown.

It’s happening Sunday February 26, from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center.

Black owned small business vendors will be set up and there will be performances by local talent including dancers, singers and a rapper from Cleveland. There will also be guest speakers talking about mental health.

The first performance begins at 2:30 p.m.

The event cost $5 to get in and there will also be food for sale, giveaways and music.