2nd annual Back the Blue rally held in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Back the Blue rally was held in Canfield Saturday.

It honors fallen law enforcement. This year they honored officers Brandon Stocker from Toledo, Scott Nelson Dolly from the Nelsonville Police Department and Sergeant Jared Ulinski from the State Highway Patrol in Findlay.

Ulinski’s family was given a $2,000 donation.

All of the money raised by Back the Blue goes to the families of fallen officers.

During the rally, Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci spoke on the impact of 9/11.

“That old adage of when something bad happens, it’s the police or the fire that go to solve that problem and make that safe for everyone else. We go this way and encourage everyone else to go that way,” Colucci said.

He also thanked the family members of first responders for all of the support they show to their loved ones.