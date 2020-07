According to 2Deep Entertainment, Le'Andria Johnson, the main performer had to postpone due to an illness in the family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 5th Annual 2DE Gospel Fest was postponed last minute on Sunday.

According to 2Deep Entertainment, Le’Andria Johnson, the main performer had to postpone due to an illness in the family.

2Deep Entertainment said that their first priority is the health and well-being of performers, partners, attendees and staff.

The 2DE Gospel Fest will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date. Refunds will be issued to all those who purchased tickets.