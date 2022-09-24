BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Multiple Sclerosis Service Agency hosted its 29th Annual Super Walk on Saturday.

It’s the first year the organization has brought it back since the pandemic. Agency volunteers made t-shirts, hot dogs and doughnuts for the event at Boardman Park.

All proceeds are used to provide resources for tri-county community members with MS. There are over 600 registered members with the agency.

Agency vice president Richard Zitto has lived with MS for the last 50 years.

“I’m still walking around and other people don’t walk, they’re in wheelchairs, they’re, you know, bed bound and it’s tough. So it feels great to help other people,” Zitto said.

The agency encouraged others to participate next year’s Super Walk.