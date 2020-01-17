27 First News is checking road conditions for you

27 First News is out in our Live Drive Action Cam checking Valley roads after yesterday's snowfall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -27 First News is out in our Live Drive Action Cam checking Valley roads after yesterday’s snowfall.

Roads across the area range from snow-covered to wet. Route 11, north of Route 82 in Trumbull County is mostly wet with the chance of some icy spots.

Interstate 680 in Youngstown is clear and wet with the possibility of some icy patches.

Side roads and many state and county routes could be snow-covered and very slippery.

Interstate 80 from the Mahoning County to Pennsylvania is mostly clear and wet with the possibility of icy spots.

I-80 at SR 46



i-80 at SR 193



I-80 at SR 11/SR 711

SR 711 at est of I-680

Trucks are out salting the roads. Additional units were called in about 3:30 a.m., according to local dispatchers.

As the snow begins to fall, our men and women are on 12-hour shifts to clear the roads for everyone heading home tonight and into work tomorrow morning. Check out these pictures from Ashtabula and Trumbull counties! Please give them plenty of room to work! #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/ZqSs37LmMz — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) January 16, 2020

As of 5 a.m. Friday, The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting “all clear” in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties as far as the roads they are responsible for treating, and there are no current alerts in Western Pennsylvania.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple or Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.