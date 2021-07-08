26-year-old announces run for Trumbull Co. house seat as more young people get involved in politics

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Representative Michael O’Brien is being term-limited out of his District 64 house seat next year. On Thursday in Warren, Bria Bennett announced she plans to run for that seat as a Democrat.

Young people are getting involved in politics all over America.

It’s a national trend right now. More people in their 30s and younger are running for political office these days.

At just 26, Bennett is one of those candidates, but she says not to let her age fool you. It’s one of the things that drives her.

“I have my whole life ahead of me. I have, right now, a prime opportunity to run for an elected office to change and to inspire people that are young to do the exact same thing,” she said.

She hopes that by being an example, others might follow in her footsteps.

“I hope that this wave continues right here. That people from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana — all of our young people decide that they want to get involved and make that moment now,” Bennett said.

She says running for office isn’t just a whim either.

“That moment probably happened for me in middle school. It was not the pandemic,” Bennett said. “This hasn’t just been a ‘since 2020, I got bored.’ This has been a lifelong endeavor.”

During her announcement, Bennett talked about some of the issues she’s running on.

“I am running to make sure the starting line for advancement happens right here in Trumbull County,” she said. “It’s important that our students have the opportunity to find a career that leads them to earning a livable wage.”

Bennett also wants to address other issues like food deserts and education barriers that plague our area.

“Addressing issues around mental health, access to quality grocery stores, health services as well as education no matter what zip code you live in,” she said.

The election isn’t until next November.

Bennet is running as a Democrat and will have to win the party’s primary next spring.