WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives in Warren recovered thousands of dollars in cash and several suspected drugs from a house on the southeast side of the city.

The house was searched on Tuesday after the Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit obtained a warrant. There had been an ongoing investigation for several months.

Approximately $25,000 in cash, 9 ounces of powder cocaine, 6 ounces of crack cocaine and other miscellaneous drugs were taken, according to police.

The investigation continues.