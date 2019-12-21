$250 incentive offered to those who purchase side lots in Trumbull County

The money can go toward fencing, lights, tress or other materials needed to keep up with the lot

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is offering $250 incentives to homeowners who purchase side lots.

Huntington Bank recently awarded TNP $10,000 to continue the program.

Eligible residents who have purchased a side lot from the Trumbull County Land Bank will receive a $250 gift card to the vendor of their choice to purchase tools, materials and supplies needed to make improvements to their new side lot.

The money could go toward fencing, lights, trees or other materials needed to maintain the lot.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Huntington Bank and the Side Lot Incentive Program as we continue our work with residents to ensure they have the tools they need in order to beautify their new space,” said Jessica King, land bank program associate.

Mikenna McClurg, said this is a great way to help homeowners keep up with their properties and neighborhoods.

Anyone wishing to purchase a lot from the land bank or wanting to learn more about the Side Lot Incentive Program can do so by visiting the land bank’s website.