25 years later, Youngstown woman remembers brother she lost to suicide

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jenah Shank says it’s been 25 years since her brother Ronnie died, but she still thinks of him all the time.

Shank shared Ronnie’s story Saturday at a Suicide Awareness Vigil in Warren.

“Ronnie was very creative, he was very artistic. He liked to draw, he liked to make things with his hands. He had a lot of dreams, he wanted to be an artist,” Shank said.

Ronnie was 23 when he took his life. Shank said no matter the time passed, she has not forgotten him.

“It’s hard,especially when I do share. Especially when I share the song,” she said.

“My music has always been my prayer closet. So, anytime that I’ve had any situation, or any obstacle or any challenge, or any hurt, I’ve just always poured it out over a piano or poured it out over my guitar,” she said.

She said as hard as it’s been for her to live without her brother Ronnie, her faith is what’s gotten her through. But, no matter what, she will always remember her brother.

“There are days when it seems distant and then something will bring it right back to you, and you remember it and you hear his voice,” she said.

Shank said she wants others who may have lost a loved one to suicide to know, there is support out there.