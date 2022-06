HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Around 25 homes are without water Sunday morning after a water line break on Deforest Rd. SE.

Multiple holes in a pipe caused the water line break. For crews to repair the line, they have to cut out the pipe.

The break happened around 8 a.m. Sunday and crews estimated the houses will not have water again until between 1 and 2 p.m.