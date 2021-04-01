24-year veteran of Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office fired

Officials with the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office have confirmed Deputy Dallas Young has been terminated

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN0 – A 24-year veteran of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has been fired.

Young was hired to work in the Trumbull County Jail back in February of 1997 and became a deputy 10 years later.

27 First News/33 WYTV News is working to learn the details surrounding his termination and has submitted a public records request to the county’s human resources department.

We will update this report as new information becomes available.