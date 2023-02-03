POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman has been arrested after an October hit-and-run that killed a Poland woman in Nashville.

Julia Naldjian, 24, was arrested Thursday and is suspected of the hit-and-run that eventually killed Amelia Ricottilli-Lamping, 61. Lamping is from the Poland area.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North.

Police said Lamping, who was visiting Nashville from Ohio, and her husband were trying to cross Charlotte Pike using the crosswalk when she was hit.

First News reached out to Chuck Lamping, Amelia Ricottilli-Lamping’s husband, who said “I’d like today [Friday] to sink in, it’s been a very emotional period. No amount of of justice could replace the void we are left with, but knowing an individual will be held accountable lends a bit of comfort.”

Our sister station WKRN said Lamping was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she passed away from her injuries.

The day after the accident, a tip led police to an abandoned silver Alfa Romeo sedan near Van Buren Street and 2nd Avenue North, which had front-end damage consistent with the deadly crash.

According to an arrest affidavit for Naldjian, a search of the Alfa Romeo led to the recovery of a Centennial Hospital medical badge issued to “Julia, RN Nursing Services.” The hospital supervisor confirmed to authorities that Naldjian was employed as an ICU nurse, according to WKRN.

“The defendant never stopped to render aid and provide her information, did not give notice to the local police informing them of this crash, and has not forwarded a written report of this crash to the Department of Safety,” the affidavit stated. “The defendant was traveling above the posted speed limit and created a substantial risk of death to the pedestrians in the approaching crosswalk.”

Naldjian is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, failure to give information or aid, failure to comply and failure to file a report, according to court documents.

She is due in court on Feb. 24.