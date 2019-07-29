$24 million upgrade announced for Youngstown Veterans Affairs facility

The VA says this upgrade will allow them to provide better primary, mental health and specialty services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new $24 million facility for the Youngstown VA Clinic has been identified.

The original clinic will move to the building on Belmont Avenue in October 2020 — The facility is expected to be over 35,000 square feet.

The VA says this upgrade will allow them to provide better primary, mental health and specialty services to the more than 10,500 veterans served by the clinic annually.

VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Acting Director Candace Ifabiyi says this will help the organization to better care for their patients.

“Providing quality, accessible care for our veterans in an environment befitting of their service to our nation is essential. A new location, built to fit our needs, will allow us to provide specialized care for our veterans with dedicated teams and space, ensuring the personalized care VA is known for.”

The Youngstown clinic has 94 employees and currently provides a full range of services for veterans. They have been in Youngstown since the 90s.