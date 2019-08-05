23-year-old held in Trumbull Co. Jail in connection to alleged rape, police say

Scott is being held on a $50,000 bond

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is being held after an alleged rape in May at Faces Lounge.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Scott, of Newton Falls, was arrested on a warrant in connection to the alleged rape on Friday night.

Police say the assault happened about 100 yards away from the police department underneath the deck of the bar.

Officers say the lab at Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification were able to confirm the positive DNA match. DNA was taken from the scene and hospital. They also say statements and interviews were taken as evidence.

Scott is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He will be arraigned on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.