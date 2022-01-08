WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-time exhibit has returned to the National Packard Museum.

The museum’s annual vintage motorcycle exhibition opened Saturday. This is the 22nd year the display is running, with this year’s focus on the Buell Motorcycle Company.

The featured bike this year is a 1987 Buell RR-1000, which was one of the company’s first entries into the sport bike market 35 years ago.

It’s one of 34 bikes on display along with automotive and motorcycle art by Austintown resident Guy Shively.

Many of the bikes displayed come from owners throughout the area.

“We have people who’ve been involved in the show for many years, some since its inception in ’99, and other people from the area just bring their bikes in and out of here,” said museum guest services coordinator Jill Brutsche.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon until 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The exhibit runs through May 21.