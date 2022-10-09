AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Robotics teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania competed today at Austintown Middle School.

Local robotics teams went head to head in field-like challenges with their industrial sized robots.

Each team was challenged to raise money, design a team brand, and work together to defeat their opponents.

Students from Girard said the experience on the robotics team has prepared them for life after high school.

“I plan to go to YSU to make prosthetics. So, learning the engineering skills that I am learning here, it’s going to help me for future reference with college engineering classes, with just building the prosthetics in general and I’m super excited,” said Ashleigh Walp, a senior at Girard.

22 teams competed in Sunday’s event.