GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard.

Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the Sheetz.

Sobnosky was one of four people in the car, who were all from the Valley, but he was the only one hit with gunfire. The four local men in the vehicle were between the ages of 18 and 21.

Columbus police are expected to release more information later Monday.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.