YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents and Youngstown police were at a home for the third day in a row Thursday.

At least 21 living cats and five deceased cats were removed from the home.

Officials were called to the home on Osborne Avenue Tuesday for a welfare check. When they got there, they found a woman living in the home with the animals.

The home was in deplorable condition. Humane agents had to wear respirators because of the intense smell. The resident was taken out and will receive care, and the home was red-tagged.

Agents said the cats have fleas and respiratory issues, some were pregnant, and three of the cats were nursing.

One agent was attacked by one of the cats Wednesday and had to be treated at the hospital. She was back at the home Thursday to finish the job.

They believe there may be at least one more cat inside, and they are working to remove it.