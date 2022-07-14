SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon Regional Medical Center is in need of behavioral health RNs.

The hospital has both children’s and adult behavioral units that are in need of nurses.

The hospital is recruiting for all shifts, with a $20,000 signing bonus.

Requirements for the job include:

Current Pennsylvania RN license

Crisis Management Course required (provided)

CPR/BLS

Background clearances (as required by law).

Experience with behavioral health populations is preferred but not required. Training is provided through a comprehensive orientation program

You can apply online at https://www.sharonregionalmedical.org/careers