WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The prize was won on the $1,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket.

After taxes, the man will get $14,400.

The ticket was purchased at Giant Eagle on Elm Road.

$1,000,000 Cash Blowout is a $10 ticket with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of January 4, there are four top prizes remaining.