2022 spending set for Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the new year won’t begin for another month, Mahoning County government has a budget in place for 2022.

Commissioners approved spending plans for both departments covered by the county’s general fund as well as its criminal justice fund, which offices such as the sheriff and coroner.

After holding meetings with officeholders, the board expects to spend nearly $72 million from both funds, which is largely offset by revenues from sales taxes, which can now be applied to online purchases.

“It’s rebounding with the state enacting that legislation and that has definitely supported and made our lives easier as far as balancing the budget and everything,” said Mahoning Budget Director Audrey Tullis,

Tullis expects next year’s sales tax revenues for the general and criminal justice fund will exceed $55 million.