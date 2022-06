SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem Super Cruise will kick off Thursday with its official start at 7 p.m.

New this year will be the Dirk Stratton National Dragster Champions by city hall and ‘show’ diesel engine semi-trucks.

Councilman Dennis Plegge said they expect a bigger crowd this year. They will have 24 vendors throughout the downtown area.

The event goes from Thursday through Sunday.