AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Greenwood Chevrolet, in coordination with the United Way of Trumbull County, Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley held their annual Extra Mile Giveaway.

Each year, ten finalists are chosen with the chance to win a new 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer or $15,000 cash!

In order to be eligible as a finalist, individuals must have donated at least $260 to the United Way.

This year, Colleen Dattilio was the lucky winner, and she chose to take the cash.

Dattilio said she has donated to the United Way for decades.

“My husband and I are very fortunate, and we are a couple that believes that if we can give back to those that need it maybe more than us, we’re going to do it,” said Dattilio.

Dattilio said she is looking forward to donating some of her winnings back into the community.

Details on how to be entered into next year’s giveaway can be found here.