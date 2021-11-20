2021 described as ‘deadliest year’ for transgender people in record history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kendra Torres Galeana showed traces of torture, with multiple blows to the face, and a bullet wound to the head when she was found dead.

She’s one of 375 transgender people who have been killed this past year worldwide as 2021 is described as the deadliest year for transgender people in record history, according to a report by the Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide research project.

“And it’s just disgusting that anyone would be killed because of who they are,” said Tim Bortner, CEO and President of Full Spectrum Community Outreach.

Each year, November 20 is recognized as Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Today, community members gathered to honor those who have lost their lives.

“It shows the community and the people that can’t come out that there is a large group of transgender people and people that are their allies that support them and that they can be themselves,” Bortner said.

Full Spectrum is a local non-profit organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community. The held the event at St. John’s Episcipol Church in Youngstown, who Bortner says has always been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

At the event candles were lit in remembrance and the names of each of the 47 victims from the U.S. were read out loud.