2020 HOPE Award honorees announced

(WKBN) – 27 First News Caring For Our Community and the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley are proud to announce the four honorees for the 2020 HOPE Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The honorees are:

Delphine Baldwin-Casey – Retired Youngstown Police Sergeant

Brandon Perry – Founder and CEO of City Kids Care

Holly Welch – Assistant Elementary Principal in Austintown Local Schools

Amy Zell – Teen and patron technology services librarian at Hubbard Public Library



These people were nominated by their peers for being Honorable, Outstanding, Philanthropic and Excellent (HOPE) And making a difference in the lives of kids in our area.

The honorees will be recognized and a winner announced during the 10th Annual Wine for Hope fundraiser on Friday, April 24th at The Lake Club.

Event sponsorships, reserved table and single ticket seating are available by contacting Anthony Spano at avspano@hopemv.org / 330.728.2669 or by going to www.hopemv.org/wine. Tickets to the event are $75 per person or $550 for a table of 8 & $90 after April 10.

Congratulations to all the honorees.