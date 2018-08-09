2019 Chevy Cruze production underway at GM Lordstown plant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Production of the new 2019 Chevy Cruze is underway at the GM plant in Lordstown.

Our print partners at the Tribune-Chronicle report the assembly line started production Monday.

Some of the updates include 4-G LTE Wi-Fi and remote vehicle start on certain models. There's also enhanced safety features.

For months, First News told you there's been growing uncertainty about the future of the plant, but the president of UAW Local 1112 says making this model could send a positive message to the company's higher-ups.