GREENE, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County barn built before the Civil War is coming down to become an addition to a local winery.

Tuesday, crews with JCM Timberworks were removing the barn piece by piece.

The wood will be repaired and restored before it’ll be raised as the new wedding and reception venue addition at Hartford Hill Winery.

The barn located on Route 87 between State Routes 46 and 11 in Greene is estimated to be built around 1820-1830.

The winery’s owner Randy Wyand said the Miller family asked him to take the barn down to preserve it.

“It is an exciting day. We’ve been waiting for maybe six months to get the barn taken down and I think maybe the beginning of Jan. we took the siding off and the roof off,” said Wyand.

Wyand said he hopes to have the project completed by late fall.