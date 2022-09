(WKBN)- It’s time for the Buckeye 200 Mile Run on Thursday.

It’s a 200-mile race from Ashtabula to Wellsville and back.

Fifty runners will be racing on State Route 45, starting at 7 am in Ashtabula’s Walnut Beach.

Runners get 6 days to complete the course.

Drivers, please be aware that the runners will be traveling in both directions and even at night.