CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Around 200 Boy Scouts were at Camp Stambaugh for the Klondike Derby on Saturday.

Despite the cold, the scouts camped out Friday night and again Saturday night.

While they’re there, they have to go to multiple stations.

At each one they learn different life skills including fire-building and learning to use a compass — both of which are useful in case they get stuck somewhere.

“It’s a great event and I think that any scout that is in the program needs to experience at least once in their lifetime. It’s awesome and I remember going every single year that I was in scouts so it’s definitely a great event and I would recommend it,” said Great Trail Council district executive Stephen DiPaolo.

DiPaolo said the Klondike Derby has been going on since the 1950s.