STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — In Struthers, social media brought close to 200 people out for a protest and march for abortion rights.

Protesters walked for several miles from the Fifth Street Plaza to City Hall and turned around at South Street Bridge heading into Campbell.

They held signs and chanted “My body, my choice” as they walked.

“We need to band together in a community like this. It’s a very tight-knit community and seeing everyone come together to fight not only a women’s issue but a men’s issue, a human rights issue,” said protestor Karla Martinez.

“This obviously isn’t a health issue. They made it a religious issue,” said protestor Jasper Sharpless.

Protesters said they worry what other rights could be in be in jeopardy after the recent SCOTUS decision.

“This isn’t just a woman’s issue. This is a human rights issue. This is just another segway for them to start attacking more rights…The rights of all LGBTQ people,” said protestor Scarlet Rudnytsky.