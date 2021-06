POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A 20-year-old time capsule was opened at Poland High School Wednesday.

The capsule started as a history project but then expanded to all students in the school.

It was planned to open the capsule 20 years later to give the students of the future a look at what life was like back in 2001.

Among the items found were VHS tapes, music CD’s, pictures of the community and school papers.