YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A small business forced to move from its downtown location will soon be having a grand reopening at a new location on the West Side.

Top Notch Meals was located inside 20 W. Federal Place, but due to work being done on the building had to relocate, along with a dozen other businesses.

Now, Vershanda Black found a new spot at 2838 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.

November 12, from 3 – 6 p.m. she will hold a gran re-opening.

“After three and a half months, I’m excited to announce Top Notch Meals grand reopening. We will be serving the community, giving back, and will also be selling limited items on the menu with a rewards card at the time of purchase,” Black said.

Top Notch Meals serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. They have everything from omelets, egg rolls, fish, wings, salads and more.