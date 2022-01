EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Humane Society said that they removed 20 animals from an East Liverpool home this week, according to a Facebook post.

According to our print partners The Morning Journal, the removal of dogs and cats occurred at the 300 block of Ogden Street Tuesday.

The house is condemned.

The Humane Society says that the animals will be available after vetting is conducted.