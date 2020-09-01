2 YSU alumni give $1 million to create a scholarship for engineering and sciences majors

The scholarship is for full-time undergraduate engineering or science majors with at least a 3.0 GPA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown State University alumni are giving back by creating a scholarship for engineering and science majors.

Suellen and Michael Weir are giving back to their alma mater with a $1 million gift to establish this new scholarship.

The scholarship is for full-time undergraduate engineering or science majors with at least a 3.0 GPA. It will cover 50% of their tuition.

“Our time at YSU was second-to-none, where we were offered a quality education that impacted our lives,” the Weirs said. “A good education is a basis for future opportunities, and we are thrilled to help YSU students on their path to obtaining a degree.”

The Weirs met at YSU in the 70’s.

In 1982, Michael founded Total Equipment Company, a supplier of pumps and air compressors for Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“YSU and the YSU Foundation cannot express our gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. Weir enough,” said YSU Foundation President Paul McFadden. “Their generosity will assist future generations of students by lessening their financial concerns, all the while receiving the best education possible.”

Founded in 1966, the YSU Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm of YSU. In the 2020-2021 academic year, the Foundation is providing a record $9.9 million in scholarship and program support for YSU students.

