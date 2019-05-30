2 young women shot in New Castle; victims’ car found near credit union

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police were called late Wednesday to a plaza parking lot in New Castle where they found two young women with gunshot wounds.

According to our CBS affiliate KDKA, police were called just before midnight Wednesday to the area of Lutton Street on reports of shots fired.

A short time later police were called to the Save-a-Lot Plaza on Butler Avenue, they found a car parked in front of First Choice Credit Union. Inside were two young women, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old, with gunshots wounds.

Police believe the women were shot on Lutton Street and that they were driven to the parking lot by another person.

The victims have not been identified and officers did not say how badly they were hurt. No suspects have been named.

Police towed the vehicle and continue to investigate the shooting.

