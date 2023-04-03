YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Monday, April 3 marks two years since a deadly shooting at a Youngstown nightclub.

It happened at Utopia on East Midlothian Boulevard. That’s where 27-year-old Charles Allen was shot and killed.

Allen was performing at the club that night during a rap concert. According to police, it’s believed to be a targeted incident. Two others were also wounded.

Allen’s mom, Aleesha Foster, could be found outside of the club Monday honoring her son and hoping they find justice.

“I will always be here for you, until the very end. I’m gonna fight for you until the very end. Until my dying breath, I’m going to fight for my son,” Foster said.

The Youngstown Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them. As of this morning, there have been no new leads in Allen’s case.