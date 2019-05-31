2-year-old taken to Akron Children’s Hospital after getting into medication, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were called to a home in Warren on Wednesday after a child couldn’t wake up and had shallow breathing.

They went to the 300 block of Chestnut Ave. Police found the child semi-conscious in their mother’s arms. There were two other women in the room.

When asked about the child, they said the child had diarrhea for a few days and wasn’t feeling well. Police were also told the child could have gotten into the Cloidine, but they weren’t sure.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later life-flighted to Akron Children’s Hospital.

One of the women later said the child brought over a bottle of pills with the cap off. Three pills were missing at that time.

The hospital said the child did have the medication in their system.

Cloidine can be used for high blood pressure.