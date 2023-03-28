WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 400 block of Martin St., SW on Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the toddler with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police found one shell casing at the scene.

KeVonna Marion, 23, of Warren was arrested and charged with child endangering.

Marion pleaded not guilty and was given a $12,500 bond. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and police are still investigating.