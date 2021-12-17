NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s the holiday season, which means there are lots of parties going on. At one in Niles Friday night, it was difficult to tell who had more fun: the kids or the adults who threw the party for them.

“I like that she has the pretty dress. It’s my favorite dress that she has on — it’s so beautiful and I love it,” said 5-year-old attendee Lariyah.

A dancing Grinch, games, and of course, gifts. Two local women took it upon themselves to plan a holiday party that was open to the public.

“Due to the pandemic it’s kind of hard for parents to get gifts and do activities and stuff like that,” said organizer Ki’arra Davis.

Davis planned the whole shebang in less than a month along with organizer Shauntinai Johnson.

“I just woke up one day like ‘Maybe I’ll do a toy giveaway this year,'” Johnson said.

“She called me and was like ‘I want to do a Christmas event.’ And I said OK. She was like, ‘OK, so we got to get gifts, got to get games, got to get activities,’ and I was like ‘We got a couple weeks,'” Davis said.

The turnout was better than they expected.

“We ended up with 70+ toys. We had donations and we bought some as well. Family donated some, friends,” Johnson said.

They said next year they hope to host another party and turn it into a tradition.