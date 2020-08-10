2 women face charges after using drugs while their children played in park

Two women received felony drug charges after they were cited Saturday for using drugs while their children were playing in Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women received felony drug charges Monday in municipal court after they were cited Saturday for using drugs while their children were playing in Mill Creek Park.

Christina Sarno, 31, and Jasmine Riddle, 29, were both taken into custody Monday in municipal court when they came to court to be arraigned in their misdemeanor counts of child endangering.

Reports from Mill Creek MetroParks Police said an officer on patrol just after 8 p.m. Saturday saw the women hunched over in the front seat of an SUV like they were trying to light a pipe as the SUV was parked in the lot at Scholl Pavilion.

According to the report, three of Sarno’s children and a child of Riddle’s were playing in a nearby playground when officers arrived.

Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the SUV, reports said. A packet of suspected heroin was found near the driver’s seat where Riddle was sitting. Drugs were also found on Sarno when she was searched.

The children began crying when police started questioning the women, reports said.

The women were given citations for the misdemeanor child endangering and allowed to go home after they called for rides. The felonies were filed after tests found the suspected drugs that were found were heroin and cocaine.

