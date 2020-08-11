2 women charged with stealing a pizza delivery car in Youngstown

A driver for Marco’s Pizza told police she was delivering a pizza when two women jumped in the car and drove away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women charged with stealing a car over the weekend from a pizza delivery driver in Youngstown were arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Julie Lehman, 39, of Niles, and Audrey Wylie, 36, of West Judson Avenue, were both arraigned on a fourth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property before Judge Carla Baldwin.

Lehman managed to post bond and is free while Wylie remains in the Mahoning County Jail. They are both expected to have preliminary hearings Aug. 17.

A driver for Marco’s Pizza told police she was delivering a pizza about 2:45 p.m. at the corner of Southern Boulevard and East Avondale Avenue when two women, who she had noticed earlier, jumped in the car and drove away.

The driver had left the engine running, she told police.

Officers found the car and the women a short time later at a Glenwood Avenue gas station, where they were both taken into custody.

