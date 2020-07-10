2 women attacked, bullet grazes man in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two women were beaten and a man was shot at during an attack in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of Hazelwood Avenue SE on reports of shots fired.

A woman there told police that two women jumped out of a black SUV and attacked her and her boyfriend’s mother as they were walking into a house.

A man inside the house ran outside and tried to confront the attackers when he said a man inside the SUV got out, pulled a gun and fired it at him, grazing his calf with a bullet.

The SUV took off.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. The women suffered several cuts and bruises, and the man was treated for the wound on his leg caused by the bullet.