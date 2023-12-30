SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were arrested at the beginning of the month as part of an ongoing effort by authorities to target those buying and selling sex online.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force with assistance from Salem Police Department conducted an undercover sex sting operation on Dec. 6 that led to the arrest of two women: Tara Talbert and Beth Williams.

A release from the task force stated Talbert, 40, solicited two acts of sexual conduct with an undercover task force agent for an agreed-upon price of $230. The release stated Williams was driving Talbert to an agreed-upon location to meet the undercover agent and was aware of what was to occur there, as Williams used to be a former prostitute.

Both women were taken into custody by agents and booked into the Columbiana County Jail. Talbert faced charges of soliciting prostitution and possessing criminal tools — the second charge stemming from drug paraphernalia found on her person at the time of her arrest. Williams was charged with promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony.

Both women were found to be convicted felons with extensive criminal histories, according to the task force. Williams was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter, arson, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business, and felony drug possession, among other charges. Talbert had prior convictions of theft, illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon, felony carrying concealed weapons, and felony possession of drugs.