WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Warren were indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury in connection to a drive-by shooting in Niles.

Anthony Butler aka “Slim”, 35, and Dontavious Tyrell “Ty” Wallace, 25, were both charged with felonious assault with firearm specifications. Wallace is facing an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from a July 18 shooting on Clay Street. Officers say at least 14 shots were fired. A man told 911 that his child’s mother’s boyfriend drove by in a silver Volkswagen and shot at him.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Another person charged in connection to the case, Brandy Bajwa, was initially charged with complicity to felonious assault but pleaded guilty last month to a lesser charge of assault. She was fined $1,000 and given a suspended jail sentence of 180 days and credit for five days served. She will also be on probation for one year.

Wallace was arraigned on Wednesday. He’ll be back in court on Sept. 11 for a pretrial. Butler is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 6.