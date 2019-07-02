2 Warren firefighters receive big promotions

With 35 years of combined service, Todd Garland and James Gillen were promoted on Monday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men with the Warren Fire Department are working their way up the ranks.

With 22 years of service to the city, Todd Garland is now a lieutenant.

After 13 years, James Gillen has been promoted to captain.

The two were sworn-in to their new positions at city hall on Monday, in front of their families and fellow firefighters.

“I love this job and to be able to work up and promote through the process and finally achieve that, that makes it all come together for me and I’m pretty excited,” Gillen said.

“We have many, many new gentlemen that started on the fire department in the last year or so. It’ll be great to, you know… promoted them and help them get to the position I am in today,” Garland said.

Both Gillen and Garland say they’re excited about achieving their new ranks and look forward to the challenges that come along with them.